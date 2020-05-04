UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Refineries Cut Volumes More Than 20% In Past Month Due To COVID-19 - Energy Dept.

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:52 PM

US Refineries Cut Volumes More than 20% in Past Month Due to COVID-19 - Energy Dept.

Volumes of oil processed by US refineries into gasoline and other petroleum products fell by more than 20 percent in the past month as nationwide stay-at-home orders made rush-hour traffic disappear and cut routine travel to a trickle, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Volumes of oil processed by US refineries into gasoline and other petroleum products fell by more than 20 percent in the past month as nationwide stay-at-home orders made rush-hour traffic disappear and cut routine travel to a trickle, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report on Monday.

"US refineries have reduced the amount of crude oil and other inputs that they process (also known as refinery runs). US refinery runs fell for four consecutive weeks, reaching 12.8 million barrels per day (b/d) in the week ending April 17, and increased slightly to 13.2 million b/d for the week ending April 24, or nearly 21% lower than the previous five-year average for this time of year," the report said.

From March 13, when a national emergency was declared in the United States, gasoline use has fallen to some of the lowest levels since EIA began tracking data in 1991, the report also said.

For example, since the week ending April 3, gasoline supplied by refineries averaged 5.9 million barrels daily, about 37 percent lower than the previous five-year average for the month, the report added.

Production of other products such as jet fuel and diesel fuel suffered similar declines, according to the report.

Related Topics

Oil Traffic United States March April Million

Recent Stories

&quot;We&#039;re fully prepared; have sufficient s ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 2,966 ..

56 minutes ago

SEHA leads healthcare industry efforts to test 335 ..

1 hour ago

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 33 ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development extends AED75 Milli ..

2 hours ago

SEC forms Awqaf Shari&#039;ah Supervisory Committe ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.