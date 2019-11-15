UrduPoint.com
US Refrains To Comment On Possible Talks With North Korea In December - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 15th November 2019 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) The United States refrains from commenting on the possibility of meeting with North Korean officials by the end of 2019 on the issue of complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"President Donald Trump remains committed to making progress toward the Singapore commitments of transformed relations, building lasting peace and complete denuclearization," the State Department spokesperson said on Thursday.

North Korea chief negotiator with the United States Kim Myong Gil said that Washington proposed holding nuclear talks in December, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported earlier on Thursday.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula has improved over the past months after Seoul and Pyongyang concluded important agreements calling for peace and stability in the region, and the US and North Korean leaders held a historic summit in Singapore in June of 2018.

During the summit, the sides reached an agreement stipulating that North Korea would make efforts toward a complete denuclearization in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military exercise and potentially lifting US sanctions.

