US Refunds Nearly $800,000 to Customers Cheated in Fake Debt Collection Scheme - Regulator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Consumers targeted by a debt collector who unlawfully brokered and collected fake debts will receive $772,512 in compensation for their losses, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said on Thursday.

"Hylan Asset Management, LLC, and its owners, Andrew Shaevel and Jon E.

Purizhansky, bought, placed for collection, and sold lists of phantom debts, including debts that were fake or imposed on consumers without their knowledge or consent," the FTC said in a press release.

Hylan referred the fake debts to several collection agencies, which then illegally collected the money, the release said.

As part of a 2019 the settlement, the defendants agreed to a permanent ban from the debt collection industry and surrendered funds to the FTC, the release added.

The agency is using that money to send checks averaging $539 to 1,432 consumers, according to the release.