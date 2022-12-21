US Refusal of Negotiations on JCPOA Restoration Could Lead to Escalation - Russian Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) Due to the refusal of the United States to continue negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the risks of escalation of the situation are significantly increasing, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, US National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said that Washington does not see the Iran nuclear deal coming together anytime soon and is doubtful about any progress in the near future at a time when Tehran is "cracking down" on its citizens and selling drones to Russia.

"If the negotiations are not completed on a positive note, then the risk of escalation increases significantly, which can lead to a disaster," Ulyanov told a press conference hosted by the Rossiya Segodnya international media group.