US' Refusal To Attend Syrian Refugee Conference Shows Its Biased Approach - Russian Envoy

Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) The refusal of the United States to participate in the International Conference on the Return of Refugees in Syria on Wednesday demonstrates evidence of double standards in Washington's approach to Damascus, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's statement, which was read by Russia's special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentyev, said.

The conference started on Wednesday in the Syrian capital. Delegations from 27 countries and representatives of 12 international organizations are participating in the event.

"It is impossible not to mention the unjustified refusal of a certain circle of countries led by the United States to participate in today's humanitarian forum, which is being held in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2254, as well as their attempts to interfere with its holding .

.. We consider this approach of our opponents to be another evidence of double standards with regard to Syria, as they are trying to make it [Syria] a hostage of narrowly selfish geopolitical interests," the statement read.

According to Lavrov's statement, the fact that countries that share this approach are the same ones that were directly involved in fuelling the Syrian conflict, including by supporting anti-government forces, is "not surprising."

During his speech at the conference, Lavrentyev also said that Moscow considers binding support to Syria with political demands towards Damascus is "inhumane" and "unconstructive."

"We consider the approaches of those who put forward political demands in matters of providing support to the Syrians to be inhuman and unconstructive," the Russian diplomat said.

