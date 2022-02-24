US Refused Talks With Russia on Ukraine, Global Security - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The United States itself refused to engage in dialogue with Russia on Ukraine and global security, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, said on Thursday.

"Today, on this very day, the Russian delegation, the official one, headed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, was supposed to be in Europe from which and from which we hear all kinds of accusations against us.

And it had to to be there for negotiations with the American delegation headed by US Secretary of State Mr. Blinken ... it was the American side that refused to conduct further negotiations," Zakharova told the NTV broadcaster.