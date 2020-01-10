US refuses Baghdad request to discuss Iraq troop withdrawal

The United States said Friday it would not discuss pulling troops from Iraq after its caretaker prime minister asked Washington to send a delegation to begin withdrawal arrangements

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The United States said Friday it would not discuss pulling troops from Iraq after its caretaker prime minister asked Washington to send a delegation to begin withdrawal arrangements.

"At this time, any delegation sent to Iraq would be dedicated to discussing how to best recommit to our strategic partnership -- not to discuss troop withdrawal, but our right, appropriate force posture in the middle East," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.