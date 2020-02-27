UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 02:23 PM

US Refuses to Convene Russian-US Lawyers Meeting to Discuss New START Extension - Moscow

The United States has recently refused to convene a meeting with Russian lawyers to discuss the details around the extension of the bilateral Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expires next February, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The United States has recently refused to convene a meeting with Russian lawyers to discuss the details around the extension of the bilateral Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), which expires next February, the deputy head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department said on Thursday.

"We have invited them to convene a separate meeting between our lawyers to compare stands and arrive at some common understanding of the technical aspect of the extension, but one of these days, Americans have declined the invitation officially," Vladimir Leontyev said during a round table on the New START fate, hosted by the national parliament.

He also voiced the belief it would not be possible to secure a "substantial" agreement on a deal that could replace the New START, given Washington's unwillingness to have dialogue.

