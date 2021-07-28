US Refuses to Discuss Complete Removal of Restrictions on Diplomatic Missions - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The United States is objecting to meet Russia half way on the matter of diplomatic missions and insists on a phased approach, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov told Sputnik.

"The State Department is not even ready to discuss the possibility of a complete rejection of all the introduced measures and countermeasures, insisting on a phased approach.

However, this phasing, in fact, comes down to prioritizing American problems. And the colleagues tend to postpone the resolution of the issues that are of interest to us. This approach is unacceptable. After all, this is how these things are done if you look at them professionally. You are interested in one thing, we are interested in another. It is necessary to draw up a timetable for mutual coordination. This is the usual way of doing business. Unfortunately, we do not see such an approach here yet," Antonov said.