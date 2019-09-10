US Refuses to Exchange Jailed Russian National Bout for American Citizens - Spouse

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US authorities refused to exchange jailed Russian national Viktor Bout for American citizens imprisoned in Russia, his spouse Alla Bout told reporters on Tuesday.

"I know that steps have been taken by the Russian government, and US citizens imprisoned in Russia were offered for exchange. About 14 or 15 people were offered for the exchange, but the US side did not go for it, saying that they were of little interest to them," the wife said.

Alla Bout arrived in the United States with her daughter on Monday and will stay in the country for six weeks.

Bout's spouse said that, in theory, she would be glad to have an opportunity to meet with US President Donald Trump to discuss the fate of her husband.

"Of course, theoretically, I would like to meet Donald Trump, but it seems like science fiction," she said.

Bout is serving a 25-year sentence in US Federal prison after being arrested in Bangkok in 2008 in a joint operation between Thai and US authorities on charges of conspiring to kill American nationals by allegedly agreeing to supply Colombian rebels with weapons. In 2010, Bout was extradited to the United States, where he was imprisoned.