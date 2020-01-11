WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The United States has rejected a UK request to extradite an American diplomat's wife for prosecution over a road collision that killed a British teenager last year, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The United States has a strong law enforcement relationship with the UK," the spokesperson said on Friday. "However, under the circumstances of this case, we strongly believe that an extradition request would be highly inappropriate."

The UK government has asked to extradite US diplomat's wife Anne Sacoolas after a crash in August 2019 that killed 19-year-old UK national Harry Dunn who was on his motorbike at the time.

"It is the position of the United States government that a request to extradite an individual under these circumstances would be an abuse. The use of an extradition treaty to attempt to return the spouse of a former diplomat by force would establish an extraordinarily troubling precedent," the spokesperson said.

President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, US Ambassador to London Robert Wood Johnson and other US officials had all expressed their sincere condolences to the Dunn family over the tragedy, the spokesperson said.