US Refuses To Grant Access To Blocked Russian Diplomatic Property Amid Pandemic - Antonov

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 09:05 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The US authorities denied Russian diplomats access to the ceased diplomatic property that could accommodate Russian nationals in the United States amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Thursday.

"The embassy asked the US authorities to unblock access to the ceased Russian diplomatic property - for example, they could be used for accommodation of those Russian nationals who could not afford to pay for hotel while waiting for evacuation flights," Antonov said. "These property remains empty while they could be used for good humanitarian purposes. However, even in the wake of the pandemic the United States turned out to be unable to look at the situation open-mindedly and show a little good will. Any additional comments here are unnecessary."

