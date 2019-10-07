UrduPoint.com
US Refuses To Support Turkey's Operation In Northern Syria - White House

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 08:20 AM

US Refuses to Support Turkey's Operation in Northern Syria - White House

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) The United States will not support Turkey in its operation in Northern Syria, the White House announced after phone talks between US President Donald Trump and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara was planning to launch an operation in northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in the coming days. According to him, the purpose of the operation is to clear the Syrian border with Turkey from Kurdish militias, create a security zone and accommodate Syrian refugees there.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey by telephone. Turkey will soon be moving forward with its long-planned operation into Northern Syria.

The United States Armed Forces will not support or be involved in the operation, and United States forces, having defeated the ISIS territorial 'Caliphate,' will no longer be in the immediate area," the White House statement says.

On August 7, Turkey and the United States agreed to create a safe zone in northern Syria after months of tensions between the two countries over the presence of Kurdish militants in the region.

Later in August, Erdogan warned that his country could launch a military operation against Kurdish forces in Syria to the east of the Euphrates River if the United States failed to meet Ankara's conditions for a safe zone.

