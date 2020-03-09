UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Refutes Allegations On Blocking UNSC Statement Backing Russia-Turkey Agreement On Idlib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:40 AM

US Refutes Allegations on Blocking UNSC Statement Backing Russia-Turkey Agreement on Idlib

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United States has not blocked the adoption of a statement by the UN Security Council endorsing the agreements reached by Russia and Turkey on Syria's Idlib, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, a source in the UN Security Council told Sputnik that the joint statement was not adopted due to an objection of Washington.

The U.S. appreciates the consultations at the UNSC yesterday on #Idlib. Contrary to reports, there was no veto or blocking of anything.

The U.S. will continue to monitor the security situation in northwest Syria and consult with #Turkey on arrangements for an enduring ceasefire," Ortagus wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Twitter Vladimir Putin Idlib Aleppo United States Tayyip Erdogan Sunday

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia to close schools effective Monday ove ..

29 minutes ago

Emirates Airline intensifies cleaning, disinfectio ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WHO Chief review global fight a ..

2 hours ago

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar ‘goes mad’ with UrduPoi ..

3 hours ago

No coronavirus cases among Emirati students abroad ..

3 hours ago

Lithuania FM opens embassy in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.