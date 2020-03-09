US Refutes Allegations on Blocking UNSC Statement Backing Russia-Turkey Agreement on Idlib

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) The United States has not blocked the adoption of a statement by the UN Security Council endorsing the agreements reached by Russia and Turkey on Syria's Idlib, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said on Sunday.

Earlier this week, a source in the UN Security Council told Sputnik that the joint statement was not adopted due to an objection of Washington.

The U.S. appreciates the consultations at the UNSC yesterday on #Idlib. Contrary to reports, there was no veto or blocking of anything.

The U.S. will continue to monitor the security situation in northwest Syria and consult with #Turkey on arrangements for an enduring ceasefire," Ortagus wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, following a six-hour-long meeting in Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.