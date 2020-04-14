US Registers 1,509 Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Past Day, Number Declining for 4th Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The daily number of the coronavirus-related deaths in the United States is decreasing for the fourth day in a row with 1,509 people having died over the past 24 hours, according to John Hopkins University.

Last Friday, the daily death toll from the disease exceeded 2,100 and this number has been declining ever since.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed more than 23,600 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities among all countries.

A total of 582,580 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, which is also the largest number of infections among all countries, according to the university data.