UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Registers 1,509 Coronavirus-Related Deaths In Past Day, Number Declining For 4th Day

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:50 AM

US Registers 1,509 Coronavirus-Related Deaths in Past Day, Number Declining for 4th Day

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The daily number of the coronavirus-related deaths in the United States is decreasing for the fourth day in a row with 1,509 people having died over the past 24 hours, according to John Hopkins University.

Last Friday, the daily death toll from the disease exceeded 2,100 and this number has been declining ever since.

The coronavirus outbreak has so far killed more than 23,600 people in the United States, the highest number of fatalities among all countries.

A total of 582,580 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the US, which is also the largest number of infections among all countries, according to the university data.

Related Topics

Died United States All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 14, 2020 in Pakistan

39 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

10 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.