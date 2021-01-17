US Registers 198,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The United States has registered more than 198,000 new coronavirus cases and over 3,200 coronavirus-related fatalities within the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

According to the data, the total US case tally amounts to 23,760,080, with 395,851 deaths.

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country but the rollout has proven slower than earlier projected figures.

The university COVID-19 database shows that overall tally of more than 94.5 million confirmed cases across the globe, including 2,024,006 fatalities.