UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Registers 198,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

US Registers 198,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2021) The United States has registered more than 198,000 new coronavirus cases and over 3,200 coronavirus-related fatalities within the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

According to the data, the total US case tally amounts to 23,760,080, with 395,851 deaths.

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country but the rollout has proven slower than earlier projected figures.

The university COVID-19 database shows that overall tally of more than 94.5 million confirmed cases across the globe, including 2,024,006 fatalities.

Related Topics

United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler briefed on outcomes of survey on famil ..

42 minutes ago

UAE is keen to diversify energy sources: Suhail Al ..

57 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 9,949 DED Trader licences til ..

1 hour ago

MoFAIC offers condolences on death of Russian Amba ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to President Putin o ..

2 hours ago

UAE announces 3,453 new COVID-19 cases, 3,268 reco ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.