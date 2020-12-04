US Registers Global All-Time Record Of Over 217,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours - Hopkins
Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 05:30 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United States has registered a single-day record of 217,664 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
This is an all-time global record. The previous record of over 205,000 cases was registered in the US on November 28.
According to the Johns Hopkins University, the US confirmed 2,879 coronavirus fatalities over the given period.
The US' COVID-19 total count has now reached 14,147,754. The death toll exceeds 270,000, and the number of coronavirus patients who have recovered since the beginning of the pandemic tops 5 million.