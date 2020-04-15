US Registers Highest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Death Toll as 2,228 Die in 24 Hours - JHU

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The United States has registered at least 2,228 deaths related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the largest day-on-day increase since the start of the outbreak, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 25,757 people have now died after contracting the disease, according to the latest figures.

Earlier in the day, Johns Hopkins University reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the US since the start of the outbreak had topped 600,000.