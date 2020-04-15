UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Registers Highest Daily Rise In COVID-19 Death Toll As 2,228 Die In 24 Hours - JHU

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 07:00 AM

US Registers Highest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Death Toll as 2,228 Die in 24 Hours - JHU

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The United States has registered at least 2,228 deaths related to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the largest day-on-day increase since the start of the outbreak, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

At least 25,757 people have now died after contracting the disease, according to the latest figures.

Earlier in the day, Johns Hopkins University reported that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in the US since the start of the outbreak had topped 600,000.

Related Topics

Died United States

Recent Stories

G20 health ministers to hold virtual meeting on im ..

5 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 32,000 additional ..

6 hours ago

UN praises UAE’s support for African countries d ..

6 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

6 hours ago

Ministry of Finance participates in G20 Under-Secr ..

6 hours ago

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.