US Registers Nearly 187,000 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - JHU

Sat 23rd January 2021 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) The United States has registered nearly 187,000 new coronavirus cases and over 3,600 coronavirus-related fatalities within the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

According to the data, the total US case tally amounts to 24,822,874, with 414,117 deaths.

Over the past several days the dynamics of incidence rate in the US remains generally unchanged with over 170,000 new cases reported daily.

US authorities have begun vaccination campaigns across the country, however numerous side effects and dozens of vaccination-related deaths have already been reported.

The university COVID-19 database shows that overall tally of more than 98.2 million confirmed cases across the globe, including 2,109,474 fatalities.

