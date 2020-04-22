US Registers Nearly 40,000 New COVID-19 Cases Within 24 Hours - Johns Hopkins Data

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The US coronavirus case count jumped by more than 5 percent within a 24-hour period, Johns Hopkins University (JHU) data revealed.

The United States had reached a total of 823,257 cases as of 8:00 p.m. EST on Tuesday compared to 783,290 recorded roughly 24 hours earlier, marking an increase of 39,967, according to JHU's data.