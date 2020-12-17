UrduPoint.com
US Registers New Daily Record Of 3,656 COVID-19-Related Deaths - Johns Hopkins University

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The US authorities reported 3,656 coronavirus-related deaths, representing a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the country reported 247,403 new confirmed cases and 3,656 deaths," the data revealed.

Wednesday became the fourth day since the beginning of the pandemic when the US has registered more than 3,000 coronavirus-related fatalities.

As of Thursday afternoon, the authorities have reported more than 17 million cases and more than 308,000 virus-related deaths, the Johns Hopkins University data showed.

More Stories From World

