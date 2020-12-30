US Registers New Daily Record of 3,725 COVID-19 Deaths - Johns Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) The United States this week reported more than 3,700 coronavirus-related deaths in a single day, representing a new daily record since the beginning of the pandemic, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University revealed on Wednesday.

The data showed that on Tuesday, the country reported 201,555 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,725 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

The previous daily record has been registered on December 17, when US reported 3,656 fatalities,

As of Wednesday morning, the US authorities have reported more than 19.5 million COVID-19 cases and more than 338,000 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, the Johns Hopkins University data showed.