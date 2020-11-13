US Registers Over 150,000 New COVID-19 Cases Within Past 24 Hours Setting New Record - NGO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The United States has registered more than 150,000 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, which is more than any other country's daily increase since the start of the pandemic, the COVID Tracking Project said.

The exact daily rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the United States has reached 150,526, with more than 67,000 patients remaining in hospitals. The death toll has increased by 1,104 people within the same period of time.