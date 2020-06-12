US Registers Over 22,000 New COVID-19 Cases - John Hopkins University

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States on Friday confirmed 22,883 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 27,234 cases recorded a day ago, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The United States on Friday confirmed 22,883 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, down from 27,234 cases recorded a day ago, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 12:30 GMT on Friday, the US has registered a total of 2,023,347 cases of the coronavirus.

Moreover, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 896 over the given period, down from 935 new death registered on Thursday. At the moment, the US reports a total of 113,820 deaths.

At the same time, the number of recoveries has reached 540,292.

The states of New York, which has registered over 400,000 cases and over 30,000 deaths, and New Jersey, with over 165,000 cases and 12,433 deaths, are hit-hardest by the pandemic.