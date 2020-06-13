UrduPoint.com
US Registers Over 25,000 New COVID-19 Cases As States Reopen - Hopkins University

The United States on Saturday confirmed 25,396 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,883 cases recorded a day ago, while states across the country continue to lift restrictions, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2020) The United States on Saturday confirmed 25,396 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 22,883 cases recorded a day ago, while states across the country continue to lift restrictions, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of 12:55 GMT on Saturday, the US has registered a total of 2,048,986 cases of the coronavirus. The country has conducted over 22.5 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the outbreak, according to the center.

Moreover, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 846 over the given period, down from 896 new deaths registered on Friday.

At the moment, the US reports a total of 114,669 deaths.

At the same time, the number of recoveries has reached 547,386.

More and more states continue to ease the COVID-19 lockdown in the country In early June. For example, a stay-at-home order expired in Virginia on June 10, educational institutions were allowed to reopen in Alabama at the beginning of the month, while Florida lifted a ban on non-essential business activities.

