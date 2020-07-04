UrduPoint.com
US Registers Over 50,000 New COVID-19 Cases For Third Consecutive Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 07:12 PM

The United States' daily coronavirus increase has exceeded 50,000 for the third consecutive day, marking a record increase registered anywhere in a single 24-hour period, data showed on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) The United States' daily coronavirus increase has exceeded 50,000 for the third consecutive day, marking a record increase registered anywhere in a single 24-hour period, data showed on Saturday.

According to the John Hopkins University coronavirus monitor, which compiles data across agencies, hospitals and private practices, 52,104 new infections and 631 deaths were registered in the past day across the country.

The university's dashboard coronavirus world map shows that the US alone accounts for 2,795,163 confirmed infections and 129,437 deaths.

The US is the worst affected nation by the pandemic by a large margin, with Brazil in second place, having registered over 1.5 million cases.

