US Registers Record 120,048 New Coronavirus Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The United States has registered 120,048 new coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours marking the largest daily increase since the start of the epidemic, US media reported.

The country reports more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row, the NBC news broadcaster reported.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 48.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 1.23 million fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases (over 9.6 million) and fatalities (about 235,000).

More Stories From World

