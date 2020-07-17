US Registers Record Daily Increase of Over 75,000 New COVID-19 Cases - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The United States has registered more than 75,000 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, which is the highest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, The New York Times newspaper reported citing its calculations.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 3,574,371 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States, with 138,339 of them having died of the disease. More than 1.09 million patients have already recovered from COVID-19.

The United States remains the worst-hit nation both in terms of the number of cases and the death toll.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 13.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 589,000 fatalities.