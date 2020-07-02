US Registers Record of Over 48,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The United States has registered more than 48,000 coronavirus cases within the past 24 hours, which is the biggest daily increase since the start of the outbreak, the Reuters news agency reported citing its calculations.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 2,683,894 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States, with 128,044 fatalities and 729,994 recoveries.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

To date, more than 10.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 515,000 fatalities, Johns Hopkins University reported.