Sun 03rd January 2021 | 06:50 PM

US Registers Single-Day Record of 299,087 COVID-19 Cases - Johns Hopkins University

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2021) The United States has reported 299,087 COVID-19 new cases in the past 24 hours, which is a single-day record since the beginning of the pandemic, data compiled by Johns Hopkins University shows.

The US coronavirus case tally now stands at 20,430,797, while the COVID-19 death toll is at 350,214.

The nationwide vaccination campaign started on December 14. The United States has so far authorized the use of two vaccines: one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech companies, another one by Moderna.

More Stories From World

