(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States regrets the use of escalatory rhetoric toward Greece by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and urges all NATO allies to refrain from threatening one another, State Department spokesperson Ned price said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, Turkish media reported that Erdogan said a ballistic missile could and would strike Athens unless tensions between the two nations ease.

"We regret this escalation of provocative statements. It is especially regrettable at a time when unity and cooperation are needed most among our own NATO allies.

We urge all of our allies to avoid threats and provocative rhetoric," Price said on Monday.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias also condemned the rhetoric earlier on Monday, calling it unacceptable for an allied country.

Turkey and Greece have been at odds for decades over competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean.

In October, Turkey tested its short-range Tayfun ballistic missile over the Black Sea, with Erdogan calling the test a signal, though without specifying to whom.