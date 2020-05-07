UrduPoint.com
US Regrets EU Donors Conference Did Not Call Cor China Transparency On COVID-19 - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 12:16 AM

The United States regrets that the European Union did not call on China for transparency about the coronavirus during the donors conference, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The United States regrets that the European Union did not call on China for transparency about the coronavirus during the donors conference, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"The EU held a donors' conference, China was there. So, the party that perpetrated this, right - This began in Wuhan, China- was there," Pompeo said. "We regret it. There wasn't a call for transparency from them."

In recent days, the US has stepped up its campaign of trying to place blame on Chinese scientists for allegedly leaking the virus. On Thursday, President Donald Trump said that he had seen evidence that gave him a "high degree of confidence" that the virus originated at a Wuhan laboratory.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has doubled down on the president's claims. On Sunday, Pompeo told the ABC news broadcaster that there was "enormous evidence" that the virus originated from a government-backed laboratory in Wuhan.

Anthony Fauci, a senior health official on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has stood in opposition to Trump and Pompeo by claiming that there is almost no evidence that the virus was accidentally leaked by scientists.

The World Health Organization has pointed out that an analysis of COVID-19's published genomic sequence proves the virus's origin is natural and not a laboratory construct.

