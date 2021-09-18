WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) The US regrets the French government's decision to recall their ambassador from the country and will engage with them to resolve their differences in the coming days, Reuters reported on Friday, citing a White House official.

The news comes following French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian's announcement on Friday that the country has recalled their ambassadors to the US and Australia back to Paris for consultations about Canberra's decision to terminate a submarine contract with them in favor of one with the US and UK.