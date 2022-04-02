WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2022) The United States has expressed regrets regarding Russia's decision not to extend the mandate of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) mission to Ukraine and is calling on Moscow to allow the mandate to be extended, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States deeply regrets the decision by the Russian Federation to block consensus to extend the mandate of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine (SMM)," the statement said on Friday. "We continue to call on the Russian Federation to allow the SMM mandate to be extended, cease its ongoing assault on Ukraine, and contribute to a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

"

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it is going to recall its staff from the OSCE mission in the Donbas region of Ukraine and opposes the continuation of the mission's mandate. OSCE expressed regret about Russia's decision.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure and the civilian population is not in danger.