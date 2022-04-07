UrduPoint.com

US Regularly Leaked Information From Cybersecurity Channel With Russia - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2022 | 09:07 PM

The United States regularly leaked information from the channel of cybersecurity communication with Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) The United States regularly leaked information from the channel of cybersecurity communication with Russia, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said.

"The Americans traditionally asked not to advertise them in the media, which we, as polite people, observed. However, at the same time, we were initially sure that, in turn, the second high contracting party would give profitable leaks. And so it happened. There were a lot of leaks usually ahead of another round of talks, citing an unnamed White House source," Khramov said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The Americans cannot even be trusted in this, although their motives are clear: the internal political struggle is escalating in the United States, the main enemy, judging by official documents, is Russia, so they want to demonstrate dominance and not be exposed to the criticism of opponents. In addition, it is so easy to demonstrate 'position of power' and refer during the consultations to the 'opinion of the media' prepared by themselves, knowing in advance that there will be no confirmation of such publications. This is such a simple tactic," he added.

