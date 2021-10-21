UrduPoint.com

US Regulator Approves Use Of Booster Shots For Moderna, Janssen COVID-19 Vaccines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2021) The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that it has approved the use of third doses of the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccines against the novel coronavirus for eligible individuals.

"The use of a single booster dose of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine may be administered at least 2 months after completion of the single-dose Primary regimen to individuals 18 years of age and older," the FDA said in a press release on Wednesday.

In addition, the FDA said it has authorized the use of the Moderna vaccine at least six months after eligible individuals received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals may qualify for a third dose of the Moderna vaccine if they are 65 years of age and older, considered high risk of severe infection or their job exposes them to the novel coronavirus, the release said.

In addition, the FDA said individuals may receive a booster shot from a different manufacturer compared to the doses they received earlier this year, the release added.

The FDA approved the use of booster shots for the Pfizer vaccine in September.

