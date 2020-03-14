UrduPoint.com
US Regulator Charges Russian National Sotnikov With Investment Fraud - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 02:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Russian national Denis Sotnikov for defrauding older investors of over $26 millions, the body said in a statement.

"The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced charges against Denis Georgiyevich Sotnikov and entities he controlled for allegedly participating in a fraudulent scheme to lure US investors into buying fictitious Certificates of Deposit", SEC said Friday.

The US regulator said the suspect promoted the scheme through internet advertising and "spoofed" websites that mimic the actual sites of legitimate financial institutions.

