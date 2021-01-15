UrduPoint.com
US Regulator Opens Probe Into ExxonMobil Over Permian Basin Asset Valuation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched an investigation into the US oil giant ExxonMobil Corp after receiving a whistleblower complaint late last year alleging that the company overestimated one of its most important oil and gas assets, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) newspaper reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

According to the newspaper, during the 2019 internal assessment, several people involved in evaluating the company's most productive oil field in the Permian Basin complained that employees were forced to use unrealistic assumptions about how quickly the energy giant could drill wells there to gain a higher value. Last year, the company fired one of those who complained, the WSJ added.

The newspaper also reported that the current status of the probe was unknown, adding that both the SEC and ExxonMobil refused to comment on the matter.

