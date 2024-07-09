Open Menu

US Regulator Orders Boeing Inspections Over Oxygen Mask Issue

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2024 | 01:10 AM

US regulator orders Boeing inspections over oxygen mask issue

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) US aviation regulators said Monday that thousands of Boeing 737 airplanes would need to be inspected, amid concerns that passenger oxygen masks could fail in emergencies.

The airworthiness directive by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) comes into effect immediately and affects more than 2,600 US-registered airplanes.

The aim is to ensure that passenger service unit oxygen generators are in the right position on certain Boeing airplanes.

Operators are to check the oxygen generators and "perform corrective actions, if necessary, within 120 to 150 days," the FAA said in a statement.

The announcement is the latest in a series of challenges Boeing faces.

Earlier on Monday, Boeing said it reached a deal with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes -- with court documents indicating that the aviation giant would plead guilty to fraud.

Prosecutors had concluded that Boeing flouted an earlier settlement addressing the disasters, in which 346 people were killed in Ethiopia and Indonesia more than five years ago.

The manufacturer has been facing intense scrutiny since a near-catastrophic event in January, when a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 MAX.

