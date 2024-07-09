US Regulator Orders Boeing Inspections Over Oxygen Mask Issue
Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2024 | 01:10 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2024) US aviation regulators said Monday that thousands of Boeing 737 airplanes would need to be inspected, amid concerns that passenger oxygen masks could fail in emergencies.
The airworthiness directive by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) comes into effect immediately and affects more than 2,600 US-registered airplanes.
The aim is to ensure that passenger service unit oxygen generators are in the right position on certain Boeing airplanes.
Operators are to check the oxygen generators and "perform corrective actions, if necessary, within 120 to 150 days," the FAA said in a statement.
The announcement is the latest in a series of challenges Boeing faces.
Earlier on Monday, Boeing said it reached a deal with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes -- with court documents indicating that the aviation giant would plead guilty to fraud.
Prosecutors had concluded that Boeing flouted an earlier settlement addressing the disasters, in which 346 people were killed in Ethiopia and Indonesia more than five years ago.
The manufacturer has been facing intense scrutiny since a near-catastrophic event in January, when a fuselage panel blew out of an Alaska Airlines-operated 737 MAX.
Recent Stories
President approves Election (Amendment) Bill, 2024
Blind murder case solved, two held
Rain emergency declared in Sindh amid weather concerns
Milli Yakjehti Council emphasizes harmony, unity, peace during Muharram-ul-Haram
Mangla Dam water level rises after glaciers melting
Fritz roars back to end Zverev's Wimbledon hopes
Privatization process of PIAC is almost completed: NA Committee informed
Polio eradication priority of KP government: Gandapur
Efforts afoot on drain cleaning amid monsoon rains. Adl RCB Chief
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah voices concern ove ..
SHO of PS Jamshoro rounded up for collusion in arrested car lifter's escape
More Stories From World
-
Gaza City residents plead: 'Where do we go now?'19 seconds ago
-
Djokovic targets Wimbledon quarters, Zverev crumbles50 minutes ago
-
Wimbledon day 8 results - 4th update50 minutes ago
-
De Minaur wants to be 'honorary Brit' in Wimbledon title push50 minutes ago
-
UNRWA calls for 'independent' probe into Gaza school bombing1 hour ago
-
June 2024 was the hottest on record as global heat wave persists: Report2 hours ago
-
Hurricane Beryl hammers Texas coast with flooding, winds3 hours ago
-
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts4 hours ago
-
Pak-China Joint Lab for AI to intelligentize Pakistan's agriculture5 hours ago
-
Biden throws down gauntlet to Democrats in crucial week4 hours ago
-
Palestinians flee battles as mediators push for truce deal4 hours ago
-
DR Congo military court sentences 22 soldiers to death5 hours ago