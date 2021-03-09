US Reinstates Sanctions Against Israeli Businessman Gertler - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The US administration revoked a Trump-era license that exempted Israeli businessman Dan Gertler from sanctions over suspected corrupt deals with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), State Department spokesman Ned price announced.

The United States sanctioned Gertler in 2017. In the last days of Donald Trump's presidency, he was clandestinely granted a license that suspended the action through January 2022.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury, in consultation with the Department of State, revoked the license that was issued to Specially Designated National Dan Gertler on January 15, 2021," Price said in a statement on Monday. "The license... is inconsistent with America's strong foreign policy interests in combatting corruption around the world, specifically including US efforts to counter corruption and promote stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo."