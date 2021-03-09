UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Reinstates Sanctions Against Israeli Businessman Gertler - State Department

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 03:30 AM

US Reinstates Sanctions Against Israeli Businessman Gertler - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The US administration revoked a Trump-era license that exempted Israeli businessman Dan Gertler from sanctions over suspected corrupt deals with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), State Department spokesman Ned price announced.

The United States sanctioned Gertler in 2017. In the last days of Donald Trump's presidency, he was clandestinely granted a license that suspended the action through January 2022.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury, in consultation with the Department of State, revoked the license that was issued to Specially Designated National Dan Gertler on January 15, 2021," Price said in a statement on Monday. "The license... is inconsistent with America's strong foreign policy interests in combatting corruption around the world, specifically including US efforts to counter corruption and promote stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo."

Related Topics

Corruption World Trump Price United States Congo Democratic Republic Of The Congo January 2017 From

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

2 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

3 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

4 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

4 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

3 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.