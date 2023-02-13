US Reiterates Advice to Citizens Not to Travel to Russia - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The United States has again advised its citizens not to travel to Russia while those who are already in the country are reminded to immediately depart amid the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the US Embassy in Moscow announced on Monday.

"Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces," the embassy said in a statement.

Besides, the embassy mentioned "the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention," "the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy's limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism" among other reasons no to visit the country.

"U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the embassy added.

Additionally, the Russian authorities can "refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance," and "prevent their departure from Russia, and/or conscript them," according to the statement.

The embassy also acknowledged the "severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens to depart" from Russia, adding that transportation can become "even more limited."

Similar warning was released by the US embassy in February 2022, after the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The advice not to travel to Russia was reiterated in September after the beginning of the partial mobilization in Russia.