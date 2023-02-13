UrduPoint.com

US Reiterates Advice To Citizens Not To Travel To Russia - Embassy

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2023 | 02:40 PM

US Reiterates Advice to Citizens Not to Travel to Russia - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) The United States has again advised its citizens not to travel to Russia while those who are already in the country are reminded to immediately depart amid the ongoing special military operation in Ukraine, the US Embassy in Moscow announced on Monday.

"Do not travel to Russia due to the unpredictable consequences of the unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces," the embassy said in a statement.

Besides, the embassy mentioned "the potential for harassment and the singling out of U.S. citizens for detention," "the arbitrary enforcement of local law, limited flights into and out of Russia, the Embassy's limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, and the possibility of terrorism" among other reasons no to visit the country.

"U.S. citizens residing or travelling in Russia should depart immediately," the embassy added.

Additionally, the Russian authorities can "refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance," and "prevent their departure from Russia, and/or conscript them," according to the statement.

The embassy also acknowledged the "severe limitations on its ability to assist U.S. citizens to depart" from Russia, adding that transportation can become "even more limited."

Similar warning was released by the US embassy in February 2022, after the launch of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. The advice not to travel to Russia was reiterated in September after the beginning of the partial mobilization in Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Visit United States February September Citizenship From

Recent Stories

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begi ..

International Atomic Energy Agency conference begins in Abu Dhabi

30 minutes ago
 ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% ..

ADNOC Drilling reports $802 mn net profit, up 33% y-o-y

1 hour ago
 realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 P ..

Realme's First Coca-Cola® Smartphone, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition, Takes ..

1 hour ago
 HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL ..

HBL presents the Sports Event of the Year - HBLPSL Season 8

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop th ..

Abu Dhabi to conduct clinical trials to develop thalassemia treatments

2 hours ago
 Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

Veteran actor, director Zia Mohyeddin passes away

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.