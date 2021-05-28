UrduPoint.com
US Rejection Of Open Skies Deal Not Contributing To Top-Level Arms Control Talks- Ryabkov

Fri 28th May 2021 | 11:30 AM

US Rejection of Open Skies Deal Not Contributing to Top-Level Arms Control Talks- Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Washington's decision not to rejoin the Open Skies Treaty does not contribute to a favorable atmosphere for discussing arms control at the upcoming presidential meeting, however, the leaders plan to touch upon a wide range of topics anyway, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Friday.

Washington notified Moscow of its intent not to rejoin the deal on surveillance flights ahead of the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for June 16 in Geneva.

"Of course, this step does not contribute to creating a favorable atmosphere to discuss arms control issues at the leaders' meeting. However, I want to emphasize that despite the great importance of arms control, the meeting will focus on a much wider agenda, as far as I understand," Ryabkov said.

