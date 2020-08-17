MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The United States' rejection of Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to have an online summit on Iran demonstrates Washington's one-sided policy, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna said Monday.

The United States considers the UN Security Council the best place to discuss the arms embargo against Tehran, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Saturday, commenting on Putin's proposal to hold an online conference of leaders of the UNSC states, Germany, and Iran to discuss the Persian Gulf and the situation in the region.

"The US rejected President Putin's proposal to hold on-line summit to ease tension in P.Gulf. So, there are 2 competing approaches to problems of the region. The Russian one aimed at dialogue and collective security and US approach based on maximum pressure and one-sided policy," Ulyanov said on Twitter.