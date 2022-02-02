US Rejects Amnesty International Report Accusing Israel of Apartheid - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The United States rejects the view alleged in a recent Amnesty International report that Israel maintains an apartheid state for Palestinians, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We have our own rigorous standards and processes for making determinations on potential human rights abuses, for documenting what we see take place around the world, including on an annual basis in the human rights report. What I will say, however, is that we reject the view that Israel's actions constitute apartheid," Price said during a press briefing when asked about the report.

The Amnesty International Report, released on Tuesday, details an investigation into how Israel allegedly enforces an apartheid system against Palestinians. The report describes seizures of Palestinian land, unlawful kilings, and movement restrictions among other purported evidence of apartheid.

Price said the US has an enduring partnership with Israel and supports the effort of the government, the Palestinian Authority and human rights activists to ensure accountability for human rights violations.