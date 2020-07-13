US Rejects Beijing's Territorial Claims In South China Sea As 'Unlawful' - Pompeo
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The United States rejects Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea as fully illegal, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.
"The United States champions a free and open Indo-Pacific.
Today we are strengthening US policy in a vital, contentious part of that region - the South China Sea," Pompeo said. "We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them."