(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2020) The United States rejects Beijing's territorial claims in the South China Sea as fully illegal, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States champions a free and open Indo-Pacific.

Today we are strengthening US policy in a vital, contentious part of that region - the South China Sea," Pompeo said. "We are making clear: Beijing's claims to offshore resources across most of the South China Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them."