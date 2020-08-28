The United States rejects Beijing's claims of intruding into Chinese air space, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The United States rejects Beijing's claims of intruding into Chinese air space, National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday.

On Tuesday, the Chinese Defense Ministry said that a U-2 US reconnaissance aircraft entered a restricted airspace where the Chinese army fired live ammunition. The intrusion purportedly disrupted a regular military exercise and violated the international norms of safe sea and air conduct.

"We certainly reject any Chinese claims that the flight over the South China Sea constitute some sort of breach of norm or rule," O'Brien said during an online conversation at the Atlantic Council.

US takes China's "aggressive" approach very seriously, he added. O'Brien also accused Beijing of bad behavior towards it neighbors.

"We see some sort of recent brutal attack on the Indian patrol," he said. "We see the crackdown in Hong Kong and long-time efforts to undermine democracy in Taiwan."

The South China Morning Post newspaper reported the next day, citing its own sources, that Beijing fired two missiles into the South China Sea in an act of "warning" to the United States.