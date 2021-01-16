(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :The US Justice Department threatened to end criminal investigation cooperation with Mexico after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador accused it of fabricating drug trafficking evidence against a former Mexican defense chief.

"The United States Department of Justice fully stands by its investigation" of Salvador Cienfuegos, a department spokesperson said, saying that investigation materials released by Mexico on the case were "not fabricated."Publicizing those materials, the department added, violated an agreement between the two countries and "calls into question whether the United States can continue to share information to support Mexico's own criminal investigations."