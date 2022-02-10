UrduPoint.com

US Rejects Report Questioning Kabul Attack Probe, Says No Proof Anyone Hit By Gunfire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 01:40 AM

US Rejects Report Questioning Kabul Attack Probe, Says No Proof Anyone Hit by Gunfire

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The US Defense Department has rejected the report by CNN saying that its probe has found no definitive evidence that anyone was killed by gunfire in the Kabul airport attack, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

A CNN investigation has questioned the results of an official report claiming that no people were killed by gunfire during the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in August 2021.

"The investigation we believe was comprehensive. It was credible and it was quite definitive," Kirby said. "The investigation found no definitive proof that anyone was ever hit or killed by gunfire, either US or Afghan, and I think I'd leave it at that."

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said that the Pentagon investigation into the suicide bombing found that 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers had died of a single blast with no casualties from gunfire.

The commander added that ball bearings from the blast caused injuries which looked like gunshot wounds.

CNN said it interviewed 70 witnesses and families of the dead and reviewed medical records, videos and photos. The report said nineteen people told the news agency that they saw others being hit by gunfire or were hit in crossfire themselves.

The report also cites forensic blast analysts as saying that a single human-borne explosive could not have lead to the injuries and deaths of so many people, while others maintained it was possible.

The news agency also said gunshots can be heard on video recordings.

The Kabul Airport was hit by a blast during evacuation from Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, resulting in the death of at least 183 people. The Islamic State-Khorasan (terrorist group, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Pentagon Died Suicide Lead August From Airport

Recent Stories

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New ..

UN to Issue New Policy on Indoor Masking After New York Lifts Mandate - Spokespe ..

1 hour ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Develo ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

1 hour ago
 Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Is ..

Govt taking action against gas pilferers: Imran Ismail

1 hour ago
 Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disapp ..

Supreme Court issues notices in containers' disappearance petition

1 hour ago
 Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Ma ..

Russian Ambassador Says New US Sanctions Just a Matter of Time

1 hour ago
 Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate ..

Russian Diplomat Ulyanov Says Russia, EU Advocate for Intensification of Talks o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>