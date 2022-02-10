US Rejects Report Questioning Kabul Attack Probe, Says No Proof Anyone Hit by Gunfire

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) The US Defense Department has rejected the report by CNN saying that its probe has found no definitive evidence that anyone was killed by gunfire in the Kabul airport attack, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

A CNN investigation has questioned the results of an official report claiming that no people were killed by gunfire during the suicide bombing at Kabul Airport in August 2021.

"The investigation we believe was comprehensive. It was credible and it was quite definitive," Kirby said. "The investigation found no definitive proof that anyone was ever hit or killed by gunfire, either US or Afghan, and I think I'd leave it at that."

On Friday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said that the Pentagon investigation into the suicide bombing found that 170 Afghan civilians and 13 US soldiers had died of a single blast with no casualties from gunfire.

The commander added that ball bearings from the blast caused injuries which looked like gunshot wounds.

CNN said it interviewed 70 witnesses and families of the dead and reviewed medical records, videos and photos. The report said nineteen people told the news agency that they saw others being hit by gunfire or were hit in crossfire themselves.

The report also cites forensic blast analysts as saying that a single human-borne explosive could not have lead to the injuries and deaths of so many people, while others maintained it was possible.

The news agency also said gunshots can be heard on video recordings.

The Kabul Airport was hit by a blast during evacuation from Afghanistan on August 26, 2021, resulting in the death of at least 183 people. The Islamic State-Khorasan (terrorist group, banned in Russia) claimed responsibility for the attack.