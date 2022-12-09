UrduPoint.com

US Rejects WTO Conclusions On US Steel And Aluminum Measures, Won't Remove Duties - USTR

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 10:59 PM

The United States strongly rejects the World Trade Organization's conclusions that Trump-era tariffs on steel and aluminum violated international trade rules and will not remove the duties, US Trade Representative spokesperson Adam Hodge said on Friday.

"The United States strongly rejects the flawed interpretation and conclusions in the World Trade Organization (WTO) Panel reports released today regarding challenges to the United States' Section 232 measures on steel and aluminum brought by China and others," Hodge said in a press release. "The Biden Administration is committed to preserving US national security by ensuring the long-term viability of our steel and aluminum industries, and we do not intend to remove the Section 232 duties as a result of these disputes."

Moreover, Hodge claimed the WTO has proven ineffective at stopping non-market excess capacity of steel and aluminum from China.

